Kerr Serign Residents Call On Gov’t To Deploy Bus That Will Ply Serrekunda-Kerr Serign

By: Haddy Ceesay

Amid the ongoing sit-down strike by commercial drivers in their efforts to corner the government to reduce fuel prices, Residents in Kerr Serign have expressed their frustration to The Fatu Network, saying they find it difficult to travel from Kerr Serign to Serrekunda.

Mariama Jallow, who is a vendor, said she couldn’t go to the market today due to the ongoing drivers’ strike.

“Let the government deploy a bus in Kerr Serign community, we need a bus which will be plying from Serrekunda to Kerr Serign because many of us normally go to Serrekunda market for shopping on a daily basis, she added.

Haddy Njie, a commuter said she couldn’t go to the Serrekunda market for shopping because many drivers in Kerr Serign are not operating.

“I did not go to the market today because many drivers not are not operating and this is affecting us,” she said, adding that if the government provided other communities with buses, they should also help the people in Kerr Serign as they always travel to Serrekunda.

Alieu Jobe said that many of their people could not go to work in and around Serrekunda because there was no bus allocated to them.

“The government should look at the Kerr Serign community, especially in a situation like this.”

These people concluded by urging the government to allocate them buses. They said schools are almost open and many students are using the Serrekunda route.