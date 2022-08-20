Kassa Kunda Natives Embrace Appointment Of New Alkalo

- Advertisement -

Amidst a protest last week in front of the governor’s office calling for the then Alkalo Cherno Siranding Sabally not to be sacked, natives of Kassa Kunda village in Kombo Central District, West Coast Region, have welcomed the appointment of Sheriffo Ebrima Sabally as the new Alkalo of the village.

They have promised to support and stand by the new Alkalo while discrediting earlier reports that Sana-Bairo Sabally, a key figure of the defunct AFPRC junta, had connived with the Office of the Governor of the West Coast Region in making an unlawful appointment.

A Kerr Fatou report on Wednesday 17th August 2022 indicated that residents of the village protested outside the governor’s office over an unlawful appointment of a new Alkalo for the village. The protesters have accused Governor Ousman Bojang of conniving with Sana-Bairo Sabally in appointing the new Alkalo, Ebrima.

Contrary to claims made by those seen in a protest video, the removal of former Alkalo Cherno Siranding Sabally is in line with Section 145 of the Local Government Act of the Gambia. Sections 145 (a) and (b) of the act clearly dictate the removal of an Alkalo for misconduct, incompetency or his/her inability to perform the functions of office for any cause, whether arising from infirmity of mind or body or otherwise.

Similarly, some natives of the village disclosed that there was no foul play in the process and that those ranting in the protest video are the same people encouraging and carrying out corrupt practices in the village for over 30 years.

“They don’t want any other Alkalo to come who will ask questions over their administration of the village activities,” one native disclosed.

Another native disclosed that members of the embattled Village Development Committee (VDC) are merely using Sana-Bairo Sabally’s name in the issue to solicit political support.

“They are hell-bent on embezzling village funds and using Bairo’s name to solicit political support for their dubious acts,” he said.

He continued, “their world has now crumbled and their future is going to be very difficult to make ends meet since there will be no more chances of dubious land sales.”

“They were having it their way for many years (1995-2022) until a recent uprising of some patriotic villagers. They are against the appointment of a new Alkalo for their selfish reasons,” he concluded.

Another native who is close to the Sabally family disclosed that the family had engaged the former Alkalo Cherno Siranding Sabally to render him support because of his health condition (visual impairment) but he declined.

“They have proposed to form a committee within the family to support him because of his condition but he rejected the proposal outright,” the source said.

It could be recalled last week that the former Alkalo of Kassa Kunda, Cherno Siranding Sabally, was removed and replaced with Sheriffo Ebrima Sabally by the office of the Governor of the West Coast Region.

Cherno is said to be incapacitated, which led to his removal and the subsequent appointment of Sheriffo as the new Alkalo of the village.