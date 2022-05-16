Karpowership Extends Its Contract With Gambia’s National Electricity Company

- Advertisement -

Banjul, The Gambia – Karpowership Gambia, on Thursday 28th April 2022 signed a contract with The Gambia’s National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) for the extension of operations in the West African country.

According to the terms of the new contract, Karpowership will provide 30MW of power to The Gambia’s national grid from its Powership anchored off the coast of Banjul with Heavy Fuel Oil for first three years. In the signing ceremony Karpowership and NAWEC agreed to convert the operations to LNG-to-Power (generating power by utilizing Liquefied Natural Gas) before the end of the three years. If the terms of operating with LNG are more favorable to NAWEC and KPS, the contract will be extended for another 5 years with LNG and thereby meeting the requirements of the Government of The Gambia’s policy of using cleaner energy.

Following a Power Purchase Agreement with NAWEC, in February 2018 Karpowership began supplying 30 MW of power into the national grid for a period of two years. The intervention of Karpowership significantly helped stabilize the erratic power supply in the country warranting the contract’s renewal for an additional two years in 2020.

Emre Durmuşoğlu, Karpowership Africa Regional Director, said that Karpowership has a proven track record of supplying sustainable, clean, reliable, and affordable electricity with all its Powerships operations in 4 continents. He stated: “Karpowership supplies uninterrupted and reliable electricity at one of the lowest prices for thermal power generation. With our dual engines and hybrid operational capabilities, we will be able to switch our project in The Gambia to LNG-to-Power, utilizing natural gas, which produces far less carbon dioxide than its alternatives. We have been very proud to play our role in answering The Gambia’s electricity needs while creating employment opportunities.

About Karpowership

Karpowership is the only owner, operator and builder of the first Powership™️ (floating power plant) fleet in the world and plays an active role in medium to long-term investments with more than 2500 employees. Currently, Karpowership owns and operates 36 Powerships with an installed capacity of 6,000 MW. Karpowership is operational in 15 countries in 4 continents.

Karpowership is a socially responsible company committed to the development of communities in which they operate. With its operations in The Gambia, the company engages in social responsibility projects that supports the development of the communities as well as providing educational tools. As a strategic partner, Karpowership is committed to The Gambia’s development and will continue to provide all Gambians sustainable, reliable, clean and affordable electricity.

www.karpowership.com

