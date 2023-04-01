Karpowership donates food items worth $10,000 to orphanage centres

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Karpowership on Saturday 1st April 2023 presented a donation of food items worth over ten thousand dalasis to three orphanage centres as part of their cooperate social responsibility to the Gambians.

The presentation was held at the Karpowership office in Kairaba Avenue and was presided over by Tolga Bemerk, Turkey’s Ambassador to the Gambia.

Giving charity during Ramadan is a way for Muslims to fulfil their religious duties. It is also a way to show compassion and solidarity with those who are in need to help reduce poverty and their suffering.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Ambassador Tolga Bemerk, described Ramadan as a month of giving, blessing, solidarity, and brotherhood, saying it brings people together.

“This is a month when two billion Muslims in the world come together to share their happiness, and food, and pray together. Karpowership Company has extended its helping hand to needy people in the Gambia. The donation is timely as the foodstuffs are needed,” he said.

He told journalists that Karpowership is well known in the Gambia for its social cooperate responsibility projects. “We admire them and hope they will continue their project activities as long as they are here,” he emphasized.

The items presented to the orphanage include 103 bags of 50kg rice, 103 bags of 50kg sugar, 100 gallons of 10ltrs oil, 103 sachets of milk, as well as 100 boxes of Tunisian dates.

Emre Durmusoglu, Karpowership Africa Regional Director, underscores the significance of the gesture.

“I thanked the orphanage management teams for accepting the gesture. Since we signed our contract with NAWEC in 2018, we are trying to support orphanages with our social cooperate responsibility projects. Karpowership has donated over four hundred and fifty thousand dollars to the Gambia. We believe as long as Karpowership is here we will continue to support the needy,” he said.

Mr. Durmusoglu added that the donation will help address food demands for the beneficiaries.

In a jubilant mood, the beneficiaries expressed their profound gratitude to Karpowership for what they described as a lifetime gift.

Imam Muhammed Secka, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, said the donation has come at a time when it is highly needed.

“We are very delighted to receive the food items from Karpowership. The donation has not come at a better time than this because rice, sugar, milk, oil, and dates are what the orphanages need at the time,” he noted.

Imam Secka added that only Allah can reward Karpowership for the kind gesture. He assured the donors that the donation will be utilized for the intended purpose.