Karpowership donates 50 rams to needy Muslims in Eid magnanimity

Karpowership Gambia yesterday, 26th June, donated 50 rams to the tune of $15, 000 (D891,000) to needy Muslims ahead of the commemoration of the Muslim feast of Eid-ul-Adha, locally called Tobaski in the Gambia.

Karpowership is a socially responsible company committed to the development of communities in which it operates. With its operations in the Gambia, the company engages in social responsibility projects that support the development of the communities as well as providing educational tools. As a strategic partner, Karpowership is committed to the Gambia’s development and will continue to provide all Gambians sustainable, reliable and clean affordable electricity.

The gesture is geared towards helping the underprivileged to fulfil their act of worship by sacrificing rams at a time when prices of rams are skyrocketing, making it difficult for many families to afford them.

The beneficiaries, who walked home with rams that could have cost them thousands of dalasis, described the gesture as timely.

“We truly appreciate the timely and much-needed gift. I was not expecting much this year because things are not easy…,” said one of the beneficiaries.

Awa Bah, a resident of Banjul, who was among the fifty beneficiaries, said the gesture is huge and she prayed for Allah to reward Karpowership for their timely support.

“We are grateful to Karpowership for the gesture. This is indeed beneficial to us, and we hope and pray that Allah grants Karpowership the strength to continue helping the needy,” she said.

Omar Njie, Karpowership country director, said they are excited to have contributed to surprising some of the needy families in the Gambia.

“We are giving away fifty rams (50) to selected people to the tune of $15, 000 which is almost D890000. This is given to needy families, orphanages, and individuals during this Eid-ul-Adha,” Mr. Njie said.

According to Karpowership officials, since they began operating in the Gambia in 2018, they have invested over D25m in a social cooperate programme.

“This is not new. Every year, during Tobaski or Koriteh, we give away bags of rice, sugar, cooking oil, and other food items to needy families,” he added.

Mr. Njie expresses the company’s willingness to continuously help the needy people in the Gambia.

Eid Al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice), popularly called Tobaski in The Gambia, is the second and the largest of the main holidays celebrated in Islam. It honours the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his son Ismael as an act of obedience to Allah’s command.