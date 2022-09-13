Karanta Darboe: Court Denies ‘Long-time Wanted Suspect’ Bail

- Advertisement -

By: Ousman Saidykhan

One Karanta Darboe, a man described by the police as a “long-time wanted suspect”, was denied bail as he stood in the dock at the Kanifing Magistrate Court on the 12th of September 2022 for allegedly obtaining D20, 000 from a Bureau De Change worker, by false pretence; a charge he pleaded not guilty to.

The alleged fraudster was said to have obtained the said amount on the 21st of July 2022 from one Mariama Ceesay who works with M & A Bureau at Manjai Kunda, with the pretext of exchanging 500 FEM HUNDRA KRONOR, a currency used in Sweden.

“We are objecting to the bail of the accused person on grounds that the police are mounting an investigation with regards to the case of the accused and amongst other things.

“Also, we are informing the court that the accused is not a first-time offender,” the Prosecution, led by Jammeh said.

According to the Prosecution, the accused has been found guilty of similar offences in multiple courts, namely: Brikama Magistrate Court, Bundung Magistrate Court, Kanifing Magistrate Court etc.

The Prosecution continued that the accused had even been convicted of a similar offence at the Kanifing Magistrate Court last year, where he was fined D105, 000 or serve 10 years 6 months in prison, a fine he has not fully paid.

“We are of the view that if the accused is granted bail, he will commit similar offences as after all convictions, he appeared for similar crimes. Maybe he has not been remorseful. The society needs protection from these kinds of people, and the protection of the society lies on our shoulders. Therefore, we urge the court to grant our application [to deny the accused bail] as we investigate – intensively for that matter,” the Prosecution begged court.

Meanwhile, the accused, who asked the court to ignore the Prosecution’s application argued he should be granted bail, saying he had a critical health condition as a result of a medical surgery he had undergone.

“Please grant me bail. I’m sick. I’m a Gambian – I cannot go to Mile 2 in this condition,” the accused urged.

The Magistrate’s ruling did not favour the accused. He was denied bail and would be in Mile 2 till the next adjourned date, 27th September 2022 when the state is expected to bring their first witness.

The accused may spend up to 3years if found guilty as per the Criminal Code of the country.