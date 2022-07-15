Kaba Bajo Accuses Kamaso Of Plagiarism, Says He Is Open For Debate

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Ahead of the much talked about Gambia Football Federation (GFF) election, which is slated for 27 August 2022, incumbent President Lamin Kaba Bajo has directed an accusation of plagiarism against his former campaign manager cum opponent, Sadibou Kamaso.

Mr Kaba said Kamaso, who is set to rival him in the upcoming GFF elections in August, plagiarized the Gambia Football Federation National Football Development Plan as his manifesto which was launched in 2019, adding that he is ready for an open debate with Sadibou Kamaso if there is a need.

Kamaso made his manifesto public two months ago when he declared his interest in going head-to-head with Kaba Bajo, a rival he campaigned for heavily in 2018, however, Kaba Bajo, told The Fatu Network that the leader of Team Restore Confidence has copied his manifesto from the National Football Development Plan designed and developed by his administration.

“I show you a document, the National Football Development Plan 2019 which talks about the starting 11. Why do I need to copy from them?” Kaba asked, responding to claims he copied his manifesto from Kamaso.

However, when asked if Sadibou Kamaso plagiarised from him, Kaba responded in the positive: “Hundred and ten per cent,” he said emphatically, adding “if you look at the National Football Development Plan, it has been plagiarised. Yes.”

Kaba further told TFN that the 2019 National Football Development Plan was launched and it is all over for people to find out. He explained that it is the same as Sadibou Kamaso’s manifesto.

Kaba, also said he is open to a public debate with Kamaso. However, he said it should be based on the need.

“I am hundred percent ready for debate, but, based on the need. I am the one who needs the votes of the stakeholders, if I feel that going on an open debate will earn me their votes, of course, I will go. If I don’t need it, I will not do it.”

The current GFF President also said he has a team and if a request comes, they will look at it. He debunked the claim that he turned down a debate request, telling TFN that he has not received any debate requests as of Wednesday.

He noted that he will be the last person to run away from debate because he has enough to say after being at the helm of affairs at the football house for 8 years.

Football stakeholders in the Gambia will decide between Lamin Kaba Bajo, who wants continuity and Sadibou Kamaso, who wants to restore ‘confidence’ at GFF.