Justice Minister Assures Gambians of Transparency in the Implementation of TRRC Recommendations

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The Minister of Justice of The Gambia, Honourable Dawda Jallow as assured Gambians of transparent and inclusive implementations of the TRRC recommendations with a clear timeline and measurable outcome.

The Justice Minister uttered this during the unveiling of the Government white paper on the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC), recommendations.

“The implementation must therefore be transparent and inclusive with a clear timeline and measurable outcome.”

The minister assured the public of the Gambia government’s commitment to implementing recommendations outlined in the whitepaper including the prosecution of the former President Yaya Jammeh.

According to Hon. Jallow, individuals that were adversely mentioned during the public hearings of the commission will be immediately suspended from public offices pending retirement or termination of their contract.

“The Government shall take steps for their immediate suspension from service while we work on a lawful means to effect their dismissal, termination or compulsory retirement as each class may require,” the minister said.

He ascertained that the suspension of the people mentioned will be done immediately.

The Justice Minister also explained that the government have decided to reject the amnesty granted to the former vice-chairman of the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (AFPRC), Sanna Sabally by the TRRC. He equalled noted that the government stands with TRRC on the rejection of amnesty requested by former Vice President of the Gambia, Isatou Njie-Saidy.

Hon. Jallow also informed the press that the process of taking former president Yaya Jammeh to court so he faces justice is at an advanced stage. He said whether extradited or not, Yaya Jammeh must face justice.

In the whitepaper, the justice Minister outlined that the Gambia government accepted 263 out of the 265 recommendations from the TRRC. The two that are rejected were the labelling of foreign judges in the Gambia as mercenaries and granting of amnesty to Sanna Sabally, who served as the second in command in the Gambia from July 1994 to 1995.

The white paper comprises 173 pages and 600 paragraphs.