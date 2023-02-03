Judgment day is coming: Over 30 drivers in court for overcharging passengers

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Over 30 commercial vehicle drivers have been arraigned to appear before the Kanifing Magistrate Court for overcharging passengers, which the police say, is not in line with the newly introduced road traffic tariffs. The court will pass its judgment on Monday, 6th February.

- Advertisement -

Speaking to journalists at a press briefing on 3rd February at the Mobile Police Unit in Kanifing, Cadet Asp Muhammed Y Darboe, the Deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO) of police, said the drivers were caught in different areas overcharging passengers.

“30 vehicles in Mobile Traffic, 6 vehicles in Bundung, and 2 in Brikama belonging to commercial drivers were found overcharging passengers on the road,” he explained.

According to him, the new tariffs that have been released have made an increment in fare prices. However, he said some drivers are still overcharging passengers.

“Unfortunately, this was used as leverage or advantage by commercial drivers to overcharge passengers undeservingly.

- Advertisement -

“Our police operation which was done for the past three days has impounded these vehicles. The case was arraigned before the Kanifing Magistrate court where it was mentioned and is waiting for a judgment on Monday,” he added.

Cadet ASP Y Darboe stated that the police will continue the operation and he warned that drivers who are engaged in overcharging passengers will be caught.

He urged the public, especially passengers, to not allow drivers to charge them beyond the introduced tariffs.

“Inasmuch as we blame the drivers, we must equally urge the passengers to help in making sure that they pay the actual fares.

- Advertisement -

“But some passengers will agree to pay a higher price because they can afford it. This will not help us. They should pay the actual price because people’s income is not the same,” he noted.

The police vowed to ensure the newly introduced road traffic tariffs remain and that any driver found wanting or overcharging passengers will face the law.