Jokadou District Chief Laments On Challenges, Calls For Government’s Urgent Intervention  

Alpha Mairam Khan, the Chief of Jokadou District
By: Dawda Baldeh

Alpha Mairam Khan, the Chief of Jokadou District has pleaded for Government’s urgent support  through the Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure to rehabilitate their roads which he said present them with many challenges, particularly the constraints of pregnant women in accessing health facilities in the district.

Speaking to The Fatu Network, Chief Khan disclosed that their roads are in bad conditions, adding that they were constructed during the colonial days. “It is very difficult for us to access basic services due to the poor road network,” he lamented.

He said they have been calling for help for decades but to no avail. “Poor road network in the district has been our major challenge over the decades. Pregnant women are really suffering as they cannot easily access health facilities.”

“Ambulances plying from other villages cannot access the health facilities in our communities due to the poor roads.” Mr. Khan expressed optimism that the new minister’s visit in the district will bring about positive change. He urged the Minister of Works and Transport to consider rehabilitating some of the roads if they cannot construct new ones before the raining season.

“Our women gardeners do not have storage facilities for their products which is leading to post harvest loses. We want our women to get the proper market where they can sell their garden produces.”

According to him, the district women are cultivating thousands of bags of onions which he said can serve the country’s domestic market.

Momodou Sowe, Alkalo of Bafuloto village also emphasized that government should support them, confirming that such challenges are affecting their daily activities. He equally urged the government to support them particularly with electricity, road, water and health facilities.

