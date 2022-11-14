Jawara-Sabally case: Judge warns supporters to stay out of his court if…

- Advertisement -

By: Ousman Saidykhan

A Banjul High Court judge has warned supporters to avoid his court if they have no business in the civil lawsuit involving renowned businessman Abubacarr Jawara and outspoken politician Momodou Sabally; the plaintiff and defendant respectively.

- Advertisement -

“Anybody that is not directly or indirectly interested in this case should stay out of my Court,” Justice Bakre said on Monday 14th November 2022 at the High Court annex in Banjul.

The judge’s warning was precipitated by a statement from the plaintiff’s counsel, Drammeh Esq, alleging that some supporters of the defendant make statements likely to undermine the integrity of the court.

“When a case is before the court, they are not supposed to be disrespectful…” Counsel Drammeh said.

The counsel for defendant, A. Fatty Esq told the court he is not aware of any utterances that will undermine the integrity of the court. But the Judge emphasized, looking at the crowded court, “if you are not a party to this case, stay out.”

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the case could not be mentioned today because the defendant is yet to file his defense to the summon. They still have about 10 days to do so. The case was adjourned to next year, 17th of January 2023.

Momodou Sabally, the defendant, was served with a writ of summon last month to answer to a lawsuit filed by Jawara. The plaintiff, Abubacarr Jawara seeks D8 million being damages for defamation and slander.