Janjanbureh Constituency NAM Secures Scholarship For Ten Teens To Study In Portugal

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The National Assembly Member (NAM) of Janjanbureh Constituency, Hon. Omar Jammeh has secured ten scholarships for ten teenagers in his constituency for studies in skills areas in Portugal for a period of one year.

The scholarships, which were awarded to only young people from 19 years below, are expected to be a yearly package in his constituency with each batch spending 12 months in skill areas.

Speaking to The Fatu Network, the young parliamentarian said that empowering young people was a top part of his campaign pledges.

“Youth Empowerment and life skills were a top priority on my campaign agenda. This scholarship package will now be an annual package purposely worked on to empower the young people on life skills,” he voiced.

Hon. Jammeh obtained the scholarship through a partnership with Roque Silva Morgado Foundation (RSMF). The foundation, whose objective is helping youth and women in urban and rural development by creating educational opportunities for vulnerable youths, tasked the Janjanbureh NAM to identify these young people.

Jatto, as fondly called, exhorts the government of The Gambia to champion the programme for young people.

“Government must champion the course of young people to commit more on a productive sector, especially in the area of life skills,” he expressed as he reminds the government in helping the young people.

The ten teens have commenced their classes in the Portuguese language on Friday and will last till August.

They will be trained in the following areas in Portugal: IT system management and programme Technician, Bar Restaurant Technician, Pastry Kitchen Technician, Tourism Technician and Assistant Health Technician.