Jammeh’s APRC Demands Suspension of Health Minister, Other Health Leaders

Former Gambian President and Founder of the APRC Party, Yahya Jammeh
By: Hadram Hydara

The Executive Committee of the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC) under the leadership of the former president of the Gambia, Yahya Jammeh has condemned the deaths of 66 children in the Gambia due to Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) which, according to local health officials and WHO, is due to contaminated paracetamol syrup from Maiden Pharmaceuticals, an Indian pharmaceutical company.

The Jammeh-backed APRC expressed disappointment in President Barrow’s government and also demanded the suspension of the Minister of Health and other health leaders.

“The actions of the Barrow Government and the Ministry of Health are unacceptable, and actions must be taken immediately by suspending the Minister of Health, the Director of Medical Services, Chief Medical Officer, Director of Health Promotions, and the Drugs/Medicines Control Agency/Regulatory Board,” APRC’s press release reads.

The party also called for investigations to be launched into the deaths of the children and also instigate legal proceedings and prosecute anyone found to be culpable.

“Fully investigate the deaths and persons in the entire chain of procurement of medicine: tests, regulations, and administration of the said drugs. Instigate legal proceedings and prosecute all persons responsible and dismiss individuals who are responsible for serious failings. They must never work in positions of care in our country again,” the release continues.

Jammeh’s APRC further urges the government to apologize and compensate affected families while demanding for full drug control programmes be instituted.

“All affected families and the public must receive full and unreserved apologies. All affected families must be consulted by the government and generously compensated. Full drugs control programmes must be instituted with regular accreditation and tests of all imported medicines,” the release ends.

