“Its implementation will be problematic,” Activist says ‘loss & damage fund’ is a deviation from the actual fight against climate change

By: Ousman Saidykhan

A climate activist, Omar Malmo has told this medium that the decision on “lost and damage” fund that was reached at the recently concluded COP27 could be the beginning of deviation from the battle against climate change, adding that the impacts of the phenomenon is not singular to developing countries.

“I think we are beginning to lose the fight against climate change; the focus has shifted from emission reduction to not just adaptation and resilience building but loss and damage funding,” Mr Malmo Sambou said, adding that “its implementation will be problematic.”

Parties agreed to establish what they call “loss and damage” fund for developing countries to deal with the impacts of climate change at the end of UN’s Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP27) on November 20th 2022 at Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

However, the climate activist is not a fan of the initiative that is designed only for developing countries.

The PhD holder said: “I hold the view that ‘loss & damage’ is important and there should be support to nations who face climate induced disasters but these disasters are not unique to developing countries. I am an advocate for an all-inclusive text that does not disadvantage any member state.”

The Paris Agreement that was adopted by Parties at COP21 in Paris on 12 December 2015 seeks to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions to limit global warming to below 2 or preferably 1.5 degrees celsius. Mr Sambou’s concern is that emission reduction is being abandoned which “outraged” him.

“I am outraged by the shift from emission reduction to making the phenomenon a money-seeking and making venture,” he told this reporter.

The environmental activist holds that “loss and damage” fund is not the right financial mechanism to respond to climate stressors.

“However, ‘loss & damage’ is necessary only as a part of the general funding mechanisms and shouldn’t be specific to jurisdictions but countries that may face climate calamities and need urgent response to recover,” said Omar Malmo Jr.

