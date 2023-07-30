Monday, July 31, 2023

“It’s a blatant lie” – Nemasu Enterprise CEO reacts to allegations at LG inquiry

315
- Advertisement -

The Chief Executive Officer of Nemasu Enterprise, Almamo Dibba, has reacted to procurement and registration allegations in which his business was mentioned by Ebrima Sanyang, the Director of The Gambia Public Procurement Authority (GPPA), at the ongoing commission of inquiry into the conduct of Local Government (LG) councils.

As published by The Standard and shared by this medium, the Director of GPPA, in his testimony at the commission of inquiry on Thursday 27th July, said, in 2020, Mansakonko Area Council purchased 655 bags of rice amounting to D4,025,750 from Nemasu Enterprise, with a unit cost of about D6,000 per bag.

- Advertisement -

Mr. Sanyang added that Nemasu Enterprise was not registered with the GPPA and that the law prohibits area councils from trading with suppliers that are not registered with the GPPA.

Speaking to The Fatu Network, CEO of Nemasu Enterprise, Almamo Dibba, responded that the allegations or statements of the GPPA Director are not true.

“It’s blatant lie for Mr. Ebrima Sanyang, the director of The Gambia Public Procurement Authority to say that, in 2020 Mansakonko Area Council purchased 655 bags of rice amounting D4,025,750 from Nemasu Enterprise which means that each bag of rice costs a little over D6,000.

Nemasu Enterprise sold each bag of rice to Mansakonko Area Council at D650 and the said bags were 25kg [25 kilograms] and the total amount in cash was D425,750,” he explained.

- Advertisement -

Reacting to the allegation that his business was not registered, Almamo Dibba said the Nemasu Enterprise renewed its registration with GPPA with certificate of goods to allow them to operate in the country.

“Saying Nemasu Enterprise was not registered with GPPA is the biggest lie ever. In April 2020, Nemasu Enterprise renewed its registration with GPPA with certificate of goods to allow them to lobby any contract bidding throughout the Gambia,” he noted.

CEO of Nemasu Enterprise, Almamo Dibba, shared with this medium the renewal registration certificate with GPPA in for 2020 which he asserted authorized his business to have done the said transaction with the Mansakonko Area Council in 2020.

He said Nemasu Enterprise is a responsible business entity that compiles with legal requirements concerning the business.

Previous article
Prof. Nyarkotey & Mao Cessay: Emojis could land you into Court Room as evidence
Next article
Neneh Gomez accepts nominated councillorship appointment at KMC

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions