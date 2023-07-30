“It’s a blatant lie” – Nemasu Enterprise CEO reacts to allegations at LG inquiry

- Advertisement -

The Chief Executive Officer of Nemasu Enterprise, Almamo Dibba, has reacted to procurement and registration allegations in which his business was mentioned by Ebrima Sanyang, the Director of The Gambia Public Procurement Authority (GPPA), at the ongoing commission of inquiry into the conduct of Local Government (LG) councils.

As published by The Standard and shared by this medium, the Director of GPPA, in his testimony at the commission of inquiry on Thursday 27th July, said, in 2020, Mansakonko Area Council purchased 655 bags of rice amounting to D4,025,750 from Nemasu Enterprise, with a unit cost of about D6,000 per bag.

Mr. Sanyang added that Nemasu Enterprise was not registered with the GPPA and that the law prohibits area councils from trading with suppliers that are not registered with the GPPA.

Speaking to The Fatu Network, CEO of Nemasu Enterprise, Almamo Dibba, responded that the allegations or statements of the GPPA Director are not true.

“It’s blatant lie for Mr. Ebrima Sanyang, the director of The Gambia Public Procurement Authority to say that, in 2020 Mansakonko Area Council purchased 655 bags of rice amounting D4,025,750 from Nemasu Enterprise which means that each bag of rice costs a little over D6,000.

Nemasu Enterprise sold each bag of rice to Mansakonko Area Council at D650 and the said bags were 25kg [25 kilograms] and the total amount in cash was D425,750,” he explained.

Reacting to the allegation that his business was not registered, Almamo Dibba said the Nemasu Enterprise renewed its registration with GPPA with certificate of goods to allow them to operate in the country.

“Saying Nemasu Enterprise was not registered with GPPA is the biggest lie ever. In April 2020, Nemasu Enterprise renewed its registration with GPPA with certificate of goods to allow them to lobby any contract bidding throughout the Gambia,” he noted.

CEO of Nemasu Enterprise, Almamo Dibba, shared with this medium the renewal registration certificate with GPPA in for 2020 which he asserted authorized his business to have done the said transaction with the Mansakonko Area Council in 2020.

He said Nemasu Enterprise is a responsible business entity that compiles with legal requirements concerning the business.