“It Won’t Be An Easy Game” – U20 Coach Confesses Ahead Of Semi-Final Clash With Mali

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The head coach of the Gambia National Under 20 team, Abdoulie Bojang, has admitted that the semi-final game against Mali late this afternoon will not be an easy battle but noted that his side will capitalize on the Malian’s weakness to damage them in the game.

Bojang was speaking to the press ahead of the semi-final game against Mali in the ongoing West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone A championship in Mauritania late this afternoon.

“It won’t be an easy game because it is a semi-final that will qualify us for the AFCON. So, we don’t expect an easy game, but we are also very well-prepared for the game,” Bojang explained.

The young scorpions head coach affirmed that they have watched the Malian team and figured out their strengths and weaknesses. He said his team will capitalize on the weaknesses of their opponent and cause them the game, citing that they are prepared for the match.

“The Malian team — physically — are more physical than us. But when it comes to football, sometimes, it doesn’t matter that much. What is important is that, if someone is more physical than you, you try to play a little bit quicker than him. So, we have our plans against the Malian team. They are a very good team, and we respect them,” he pointed out.

The young scorpions are in pursuit of retaining the crown that they won in the last competition.

They will try to win the Malian U20 at Stade Sheikha Boidiya at 17:30 GMT to get one step closer to defending the title.

The Gambia finished second in their group with a one-nil loss against Senegal. A win this afternoon will qualify the country for the African National Under 20 championship in Egypt.