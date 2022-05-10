“It Cannot Be Business As usual”, VP Joof Tells New Cabinet Members

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The newly sworn-in Vice President of the Republic of The Gambia, HE Badara Joof has told new cabinet ministers that it is not going to be business as usual, adding that they must have strategists in place to fulfil the expectations of the people by addressing challenges.

HE Joof was speaking to new cabinet members at a swearing-in ceremony presided over by President Adama Barrow at State House earlier today.

“The task which we are called to deliver is a tall order and that requires focus. It cannot be business as usual. We must have strategies in place to fulfil the expectations of the people”, He informed the new cabinet.

HE Joof, who, until his elevation as number two in the country, was serving as the minister of Higher Education, Research, Science Technology in the last five years.

He told the new cabinet that they cannot afford to fail. He said there are expectations on them to deliver the goods to the Gambians.

The country’s new vice president also outlined that the country is currently faced with two pressing challenges that need urgent solutions. He explained the rising cost of living and security.

On the rising cost of living in the country, HE Joof challenged the new Finance Minister and Trade, Governor of Central Bank and Gambia Revenue Authority to work with the Gambia Chamber of Commerce and business community to mitigate the high cost of living in the country.

He also exhorted the interior and defence ministries to work and the security challenges to make sure that the Gambia remains a safe place. Joof said that these two pressing challenges need immediate plans to address them.

He went further to tell the cabinet members that they should not work in isolation. He emphasised the need for collective work to fulfil the aspirations of the President and the National Development Plan.

“We have to work as a team. We need to consult, cooperate and dialogue. Working sideways will fragment the development agenda and therefore, the realisation of the aspirations of the NDP will be undermined”, he voiced.

Vice President Joof told the new cabinet members that the position is an honour, but it is however not driven by privilege. He said that the position should be driven by performance, results and development.