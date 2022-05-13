Inspector General’s Office Refutes 100 Million Dalasis Fraud Allegation

280
Inspector General of Police, Abdoulie Sanyang
- Advertisement -

By Sarjo Brito

The Office of the Inspector General of Police has on Friday May 13th 2022 issued a statement refuting allegations of a 100 Million Dalasis fraud scandal at the police headquarters involving IGP Sanyang. The response comes following a publication on an online platform dubbed ‘I Paid a Bribe’.

- Advertisement -

In a statement shared by Poliso Magazine, the Office of the IGP described the allegation as not only misleading but malicious.

‘’The attention of The Office of the Inspector General of Police has been drawn to a publication on a Facebook page with the profile name ‘ I Paid A Bribe’. However, the writer claimed that there was a huge scandal at the Police Headquarters, alleging The Inspector General of Police, Abdoulie Sanyang of being involved in a D100 million fraud further claiming that the IGP is planning to leave the country’’

‘’This allegation is not only misleading but malicious in all forms and those behind this blatant and unimaginable fabrications are hell-bent on tarnishing the image of our great IGP whose reputable character and loyalty to the Gambian people is unquestionable’’

While details about the alleged corruption are yet to be known, the office of the Inspector General of Police says IGP Sanyang since his appointment in 2021 has transformed The Gambia Police into one of the best within the subregion, thus describing the allegations as ‘calculated with smear intentions to hurt the reputable image of the IGP.

- Advertisement -

The online media platform ‘I Paid a Bribe’ has said details about the allegations will be available soon.

Previous articleIOU Vice Chancellor Represents Gambia In International E-Learning Conference
Next articleBreaking: Gambian International Player Ebou Adam Joins Cardiff City FC

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions