‘Indiscipline Thief’ Who ‘Needs To Be Curbed’ Sentenced To 6 Years In Prison

882
Magistrate Jabang
- Advertisement -

By: Ousman Saidykhan

Principal Magistrate Jabang has handed a six-year jail term with hard labour to one Muhammed Jarju who was convicted of stealing a Techno Caman 17, which is said to be valued at D9, 000 and owned by one Algasim Jallow.

- Advertisement -

Jabang described the convict as an “indiscipline thief” whose behaviours “need to be curbed.”

“The punishment for the offence of stealing from a person is seven years imprisonment. However, pursuant to section 29(2) of the Criminal Code, the convict is sentenced to serve six years imprisonment with hard labour,” Magistrate Jabang said after listening to the convict’s plea in mitigation, who said, “I have been in Mile II, and I have seen a lot of things there. I will not allow myself to go back there.”

The Magistrate cited that the convict’s demeanour throughout the trial revealed a remorseless attitude over the act.

“He is hardcore from the look of things. He can go to any length to steal. If he had his way, he could have injured, maimed or even killed the victim over his phone. If someone can go to any stage to steal a phone, the law shouldn’t be lazed to accommodate him for any reason,” Principal Magistrate said, citing the case of a young man from the National Audit Office whom he said was killed over a “mere phone” at Palma Rima Junction.

- Advertisement -

During the trial of the case, it was narrated by the prosecution witnesses that not only had the victim gone through some “push and pull” with the convict even after calling his phone and it rang in the convict’s bag, but he also had his mother insulted by the convict.

“Society needs complete deliverance and sanctuary from the likes of these convicts. Their presence in the society can only cause havoc and terror. I can imagine the trauma the victim must have gone through on the day of the incident. Having to have your mother insulted over your hard-earned property is the height of disrespect any man can show to the other. These are behaviours that need to be curbed.”

The convict was first arraigned before the court on the 20th of October 2022. He pleaded not guilty, giving the prosecution a task to prove its case.

Previous articleBrikama Residents Bemoan Slow-paced Digital Birth Registration Process
Next articleFrom A Teacher To A Tailor: Kebba Gaye Explains Why He Quit Teaching

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions