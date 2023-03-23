Independent candidates, UDP dominate West Coast councillorship nominations

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Thirty (30) independent candidates as of March 23 and twenty-one (21) candidates from the United Democratic Party (UDP) have submitted their nomination forms to the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) West Coast Region office for different wards’ councillor’s seats in the forthcoming Brikama Area councillorship elections next month.

As the country moves toward the local government election next month, aspiring candidates for various wards in the West Coast Region began submitting their nomination forms to the ICE office in Brikama.

According to Faraba Janneh, the regional electoral officer for West Coast Region, 95 forms were picked up from their office to contest for 28 wards in the Brikama Area Council election. Among the 95 forms, 35 were independent, 21 from UDP, 16 from NPP, 12 from APRC, and 11 from other political parties.

“95 forms were collected. Among them, 35 are independent candidates. Out of this number, 4 withdrew. As of now, we have only nominated 30 of them and are left with only one. NPP, UDP, GDC, and PDOIS all bought forms from here. However, parties like GMC, CA, and NRP didn’t collect any forms here,” Janneh told The Fatu Network.

Aside from the independent candidates, the UDP has presented more candidates than any other political party in the West Coast region. The ruling National people’s Party submitted 16 while political ally APRC submitted 12.

The nomination proper is expected to end on the 27th of March at 4 pm.