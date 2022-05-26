Government Agrees To Memorialize April Students Massacre

175
- Advertisement -

  By Ousman G Darboe

Gambia’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dawda A. Jallow, on Wednesday 25th May 2022 said the Government of The Gambia will take steps to memorialize April 10th and 11th each year to mark the sad events that transpired on those two days in April 2000.

- Advertisement -

The Minister made this statement during the presentation of the government’s position paper (white paper) known as the white paper on the recommendations of the Truth Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) which was established by an act of parliament to look into the atrocities committed by the former President Yahya Jammeh and his associates from 1994 to 2017.

Justice Minister Jallow said they will ensure that such actions never happen again.

April 10 and 11 were the days when students from almost all corners of the country staged mass demonstrations in showing solidarity to two of their colleagues who were said to be raped by the paramilitary at the independence stadium in Bakau and the other one who was tortured by fire service officials in Brikama.

These actions were considered by many people including human rights activists as violations of fundamental human rights.

Previous articleTRRC Lead Counsel Reacts To Government White Paper
Next articleJokadou District Chief Laments On Challenges, Calls For Government’s Urgent Intervention  

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions