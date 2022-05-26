Government Agrees To Memorialize April Students Massacre

- Advertisement -

By Ousman G Darboe

Gambia’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dawda A. Jallow, on Wednesday 25th May 2022 said the Government of The Gambia will take steps to memorialize April 10th and 11th each year to mark the sad events that transpired on those two days in April 2000.

The Minister made this statement during the presentation of the government’s position paper (white paper) known as the white paper on the recommendations of the Truth Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) which was established by an act of parliament to look into the atrocities committed by the former President Yahya Jammeh and his associates from 1994 to 2017.

Justice Minister Jallow said they will ensure that such actions never happen again.

April 10 and 11 were the days when students from almost all corners of the country staged mass demonstrations in showing solidarity to two of their colleagues who were said to be raped by the paramilitary at the independence stadium in Bakau and the other one who was tortured by fire service officials in Brikama.

These actions were considered by many people including human rights activists as violations of fundamental human rights.