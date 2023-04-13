Important announcement: Independence of TFN Heroes Awards Committee

272
- Advertisement -

The committee of The Fatu Network Heroes Award wishes to inform the general public that The Fatu Network and its CEO, Fatu Camara, have no influence in the decision-making process of who gets nominated and who wins what in the Heroes Awards.

The Heroes Awards committee is a purely independent body responsible for the selection of the nominees and winners.

- Advertisement -

The committee is committed to maintaining the highest level of transparency and fairness in the selection process, and we assure the Gambian people that we take this responsibility seriously.

We believe in the importance of recognizing those who have made a positive impact in our community, and we will continue to work towards that goal.

It is important to note that Fatu Camara and The Fatu Network only get to know who the winners are on the night of the awards, just like everyone else.

We thank everyone who submitted nominations and supported the Heroes Awards. The winners will be announced on the night of the awards, and we are excited to celebrate their achievements with the community.

- Advertisement -

Thank you for your trust in TFN Heroes Awards committee.

Previous articleMeet the distinguished ladies and gentlemen on the Heroes Awards Committee
Next articleCoastal Road Market fish vendors lament daily challenges

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions