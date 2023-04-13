Important announcement: Independence of TFN Heroes Awards Committee

- Advertisement -

The committee of The Fatu Network Heroes Award wishes to inform the general public that The Fatu Network and its CEO, Fatu Camara, have no influence in the decision-making process of who gets nominated and who wins what in the Heroes Awards.

The Heroes Awards committee is a purely independent body responsible for the selection of the nominees and winners.

- Advertisement -

The committee is committed to maintaining the highest level of transparency and fairness in the selection process, and we assure the Gambian people that we take this responsibility seriously.

We believe in the importance of recognizing those who have made a positive impact in our community, and we will continue to work towards that goal.

It is important to note that Fatu Camara and The Fatu Network only get to know who the winners are on the night of the awards, just like everyone else.

We thank everyone who submitted nominations and supported the Heroes Awards. The winners will be announced on the night of the awards, and we are excited to celebrate their achievements with the community.

- Advertisement -

Thank you for your trust in TFN Heroes Awards committee.