Imam Fatty — Ahmadiyyas Should Accept That They Are Not Muslims, They Should Not Be Allowed To Operate In The Country

By: Jankey Touray

In a recent interview with Star Tv, former Imam of the State-House of the Gambia and member of the Supreme Islamic Council, Abdoulie Fatty, expressed distress over the existence of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at in the country.

He said what Sheikh Muhammad Fadil Fadera and other Islamic scholars recognized in the Ahmadiyyas is the same thing he sees in them as non-Muslims.

Mr Fatty said this was the reason why he and former Lead Council Essa Faal had a long argument on the TRRC as he wanted to pick him out as the only one against the Ahmadiyyas which, he said, was not the case. He said the entire Islamic Council is against their existence in the country.

“The Ahmadiyyas should accept that they are not Muslims so that all this problem will end. What the Pakistanis government, Saudi Arabia, and the Arab world see in them and other Muslim scholars is the same thing I am emphasizing here; that they are not Muslims,” Said Imam Fatty.

Imam Fatty went on further to say that if the Ahmadiyyas agree to the fact that they are not Muslims and stop misquoting and trying to change the verses of the Quran and the Hadiths of the Prophet Muhammed, then they can be allowed to build schools, hospitals, and live freely. He also said he has been asking people to stop going to their hospital and other anything they own but they refused.

Speaking on the high cost of going to the Ahmadiyya hospital and schools in the country, Mr Fatty said their hospital and schools are not free, yet people don’t talk about it.

“Other Muslim organizations give free education, medications, shelter, and accommodation to the needy which the government does not talk about and has not spoken on. It is as if the Ahmadiyyas are the only ones contributing to the development of the country,” he added.

The former State House imam said even the leader of the Ahmadiyya Jama’at, Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, admitted to the huge difference between Muslims and the Ahmadiyyas.

“Ghulam Ahmad said if people think they and Muslims have differences is a mistake, we (Ahmadiyyas) are not the same as the Muslims even on the aspect of God. He said (Ghulam Ahmad) his God does get married,” adding that his God does sleep while our God does not and he also said his God forgets while ours does not. “God makes mistakes when he writes and corrects them, that’s not God.”

Imam Fatty said Muslims believe in Prophet Muhammad as the last servant and messenger of Allah and Essa (Jesus) as the son of Mariam from Israel and not Pakistanis.

He also said Ghulam Ahmad cannot be Pakistanis and also a prophet and be Mahdi as his parents are Pakistanis and he is a Pakistanis too.

He said that Ghulam cannot be three individuals from different tribes and claim superior, then it is clear that the Ahmadiyyas are non-Muslims, as Essa is from Israel, Mahdi is from Mecca while Ahmad is from Pakistan.

“This is why the scholars and Islamic Council are against them, they said anybody who is against them is a nonbeliever and they don’t pray behind any Muslim other than themselves. These are people who are banned by Saudi to perform Hajj because they are not Muslims,” Imam Fatty said.

Fatty said Ahmadiyyas should not be allowed to operate in the country, and if the government allows them to operate based on religious equality, then other religions like Baddihism, Hinduism, Boku-haram and others must be allowed to operate, something he said is against the Islamic principles and that will bring destabilization in the country in future.