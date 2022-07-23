IJS Sanneh Outlines Plans As He Discloses Interest In BAC Chairmanship

- Advertisement -

By Modou Touray

As 2023 local government elections draw close, an independent aspirant for Brikama Area Council chairmanship, Ibrahim J.S Sanneh, has told this medium that, if he becomes chairperson of the local authority, he will construct a proper drainage system at the Brikama market.

Mr Sanneh has disclosed his intentions to join a number of contenders for the said office. The 30-year-old native of Brikama Sanneh Kunda holds a higher national diploma in civil engineering.

“As an experienced civil engineer, my main priority is to construct a proper drainage system at Brikama market.There is no proper drainage system at the market, and as a result, the water becomes stagnant which is detrimental healthwise. With proper drainage system, the water will move freely from the market.”

He expressed concern that the drainage system is not adequately handled by the current administration at the Brikama Area Council, noting that the market environment is a key source of revenue for the council and therefore maintaining a clean and healthy market environment for taxpayers is mandatory.

Mr Sanneh also said he intends to construct a modern storage facility for vegetable vendors. “Some of the women travel from afar with their vegetables. With such a facility, women can store their vegetables to minimize post-harvest lost. I am also concerned about the vendors sitting on the ground to sell.”

On the issues of scattered taxi parks, Mr Sanneh promised to negotiate with land owners and authories to have a space for taxis which park often park at the highways to pickup passengers.

“I am fully aware that council is not a custodian of land, but as a public institution, it can arrange for lands for public use.”

He also expressed concerns over the handling of revenue at Brikama Area Council, saying that the amount of revenue collected should reflect developments. “If you are collecting revenue, the electorates expect to see their development priorities. I shall effectively deal with the demands of the people who elect me.”

Indiscriminate dumping of waste and environmental cleansing is another issue he promised to address.

When asked if he would be able to get more supporters as some political parties have already got grassroot structures, Mr Sanneh pointed out that he would contest as independent candidate to be able to unite people. “The political situation in West Coast Region is now very divided. I can unite people if I contest as independent candidate. Anybody can support you as an independent candidate,” he explained.

Parties with strong grassroot structures are also putting up candidates, but Mr. Sanneh maintained that he has a tactical strategy to win the confidence of the electorates.

Ibrahim, who was a former protocol officer at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, said he is ready to realize positive change in Brikama.

When asked about his credentials to avoid disqualification by the Independent Electoral Commission, Mr Sanneh replied that he is working on all the necessary documents, saying he is on the stand by. “I am fully aware of the qualifications for this office and I am fully prepared with my able team”.

Mr Sanneh said he is young, energetic and has the experience to execute the functions of the said office. “I shall bring so many changes. I am competent and I believe in myself,” he concluded.