IEC levied D200 charge on voter replacement

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has levied a two hundred dalasis (D200) charge on voter replacement starting from Friday, March 31 to 7th April 2023.

The voter replacement process will take place at the IEC regional offices in Banjul, Kanifing, Brikama, Kerewan, Mansakonko, Janjangbureh, Basse, and the election house in Kanifing, the agency said.

“Replacement of voting cards will attract a fine of two hundred dalasis (D200). Cards to be replaced are those issues during the General Registration of voter cards held from 29th May 2021 to 11th July 2021.

“Replacement can only be done in person i.e., voters who wish to apply for replacement are to do so by themselves,” the press statement from the IEC emphasized.

In a few weeks, Gambians will go to the polls for the election of councillors, mayors, and chairpersons for their respective wards across the seven administrative regions in the country.