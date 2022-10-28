‘I suggest deputy speaker Njie apologize to Gambians, victims of contaminated syrups’ — MC reacts to Njie’s deliberation on AKI deaths

251
- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The National Youth President of the opposition National Democratic Congress (GDC), MC Cham Jrn has responded to Deputy Speaker Seedy SK Njie’s claim that responsible Gambians should apologise to the Health Ministry, urging the deputy speaker to instead apologize to Gambians and the victims of the affected families.

- Advertisement -

On Wednesday, October 22 during the National Assembly’s extraordinary session on the Indian-made syrups that killed over 70 Gambian children, the deputy speaker commended the country’s health ministry, claiming that the deaths of those kids have been politicized and urged responsible citizens to apologize to the ministry.

Responding to the Deputy Speaker, the GDC youth leader exhorted Seedy Njie to apologize, remarking that government should take responsibility for the deaths of over 70 children as a result of the contaminated Indian-made syrups.

“Wonders shall never end. I suggest that Deputy Speaker Njie apologize to the Gambians and the victims of the contaminated syrups. The government should take responsibility and review the ministry that continued to fail Gambians during the pandemic under Dr Samateh and ensure dismissals, license revocations and replaced by competency and capability and not nepotism and favouritism,” he remarked.

MC Cham outlined the Parliament should be the protector of Gambians and not detractors, adding that if the Parliament served as detractors, then there is no hope for the victims.

- Advertisement -

He reiterated that Gambians have nothing to apologize for since the ministry didn’t tell everything in the preliminary investigation regarding the syrups into the country.

“What is there to apologize for in the preliminary investigation that did not tell us since July when the outbreak was known by them but covered up and allowed importation over three months with increased death to date known to be over 66?” he questioned.

The never-silent politician said he wants to remind Seedy Njie that the ministry of health’s staff is paid by Gambians and that the preliminary investigation was inadequate.

“I would like to remind Deputy Speaker Njie that, the Gambia government MoH are paid by the people to do a job, and we should not applaud fish for swimming in the water. This preliminary investigation is inadequate,” he remarked.

- Advertisement -

On Wednesday, the nation’s parliamentarians debated over the Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) deaths that have exceeded the previous number of 66 announced by the Health Ministry.

Previous articleRetired teacher pleads for assistance to facilitate wife’s kidney transplant

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions