‘I regret the comments’: Former Ebo-town councillor apologises to Amie Bensouda

By: Dawda Baldeh

Former APRC Ebo-town councillor Momodou Lamin Badjie has officially apologised to Amie Bensouda, the mother of incumbent Kanifing Municipal Council Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda for a statement he made against her in a press conference on 7 March 2023.

It could be recalled that in a local newspaper publication, Amie Bensouda demanded a public apology and retraction of the comments Momodou Lamin Badjie made against her or she will institute a defamatory lawsuit against him to the tune of one hundred million dalasis (D100m).

Speaking at a press on Thursday 6th April 2023, ex-councillor Badjie and his people officially apologised to Ms Bensouda.

“I am hereby apologising for the statement that we made that she (Amie Bensouda) feels offended, and she feels it’s defamatory.

It is not intentional, and we deeply apologise to her and assure her we will never make such against her,” he emphasized.

On his part, Yankuba Colley, former KMC mayor described the issue as worrisome, saying the statement wasn’t intended to defame Ms Bensouda.

“We equally feel that is wrong. So, [it] is best we apologise for the mistake as [she] wanted [it] to be in a public way and also to put up a write-up to her (Amie Bensouda) to extend our sincere apology to her.

“And we are looking for her forgiveness towards the statement,” he said.

The press conference was held at Yankuba Colley’s residence in Talinding the former Kanifing Municipality mayor.

