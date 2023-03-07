‘I know I have more supporters’: Sheriffo Sonko claims his withdrawal from BAC race is only in the interest of NPP

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The incumbent Chairman of the Brikama Area Council (BAC), Sheriffo Sonko, has claimed that he knows he has more supporters and that many people want him to get re-elected into office as the chairman of BAC, but withdrew his bid in the interest of the National People’s Party amidst the refusal of other candidates to withdraw their bid.

“I know I have more supporters. I know people of West Coast Region are yearning for me to continue the good job that I have been doing,” he claimed.

Sonko added that he leaves because the National People’s Party needs peace in other to win every contested election.

“I know I have done well. There are a lot of people out there who wanted me to continue. But the party needs peace and tranquillity. I am the incumbent. If others cannot leave for me, I have decided indeed for the best interest of the party to leave for other people to come”, he asserted.

Sonko and eight others applied through the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) for the Brikama Area Council chairmanship election. However, after several internal discussions in the party to leave the post for one person, many decided not to. This medium learns that there have been instances where the national executive members of the party attempted other interested members to back out.

According to Sherifo Sonko, while reading his statement confirming his withdrawal from the race, there have been lots of push and pulls in the party since the process of selecting a candidate for the Brikama Area Council began, the reason why he opted to leave.

“Since the announcement of the selection of candidates, there has been a lot of push and pull between the party members and supporters. Despite being the choice of many, I decided to call for unity and to keep the good image of this great party. “

Sheriffo’s withdrawal now opens the race for Ahmed Gitteh and Seedy Ceesay to win the endorsement of the NPP for the Brikama Area Council Chairmanship election in May.