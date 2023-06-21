Wednesday, June 21, 2023

‘I didn’t deliberately or intentionally refuse…’: Jonga belies Darboe’s memo

822
- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh


The Chief Executive Officer of the Brikama Area Council, Modou Jonga, has refuted Chairman Yankuba Darboe’s claim that he deliberately failed to submit information that he had requested, noting that information was provided to him before June 16.

- Advertisement -

He said he didn’t intentionally or deliberately refuse to submit the requested information to Mr. Darboe.

“I didn’t deliberately or intentionally refuse to fail to make the documents available to him. These are information that is required for the due performance of his work,” he said.

Mr. Jonga told The Fatu Network that he provided the requested information to the office of the chairman on the 13th and 14th of June and contacted the chairman to provide him with the bank statement of the council on the 16th of June before he received the memo on the same day.

“Information or records that he requested for have been provided to him prior to the date on the leaked memo on the 13th and 14th of June in the presence of the deputy chairperson. Comprehensive information and the projects that the council undertaken [sic] over the period and bank balances were provided to the chairman,” he told The Fatu Network.

- Advertisement -

He went further to explain when and how he received the memo, which is dated the 16th of June and published by this medium.

“Now, on Friday, while we worked to get the bank statements, I did call the chairman to ask if he was available in his office to give him the bank statement, he asked me to give him 20 minutes because he was having visitors at his office. So, while I was waiting for the 20 minutes, I got this memo from his office,” he said.

Jonga emphasized that it was not deliberate, as opposed to the leaked memo. In the memo, Yankuba Darboe expressed his disappointment and dissatisfaction over the CEO’s inability to provide him with the information he requested.

“I have requested your office to furnish me with all the information I require about the BAC in order to be able to effectively perform my duties as the chairman of BAC, but disappointedly, you have either deliberately or unintentionally refused or failed to provide my office with the requested information,” said chairman Darboe a memo dated June 16.

- Advertisement -

However, the BAC CEO refuted that it was deliberate on his side. He said that he knew the chairman needed adequate information and the current status of the council to do his work. He asked for a collaborative effort between the two offices to make sure the expectations of the people on the West Coast are met.

Previous article
GPU Secures $154,000 UNDEF Grant to Strengthen Public Access to Information and Media Professionalism in The Gambia
Next article
2023 Hajj: Only 12 agencies licensed to take pilgrims, Land & Religious Affairs Ministry says

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions