‘I am the choice of the people’: BAC chairmanship aspirant buoyant over chances of victory

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Ibrahim JS Sanneh, a 30-year-old aspirant for the Brikama Area Council chairmanship forthcoming election, has expressed optimism in his chances of becoming the next chairman of the biggest local government area in the country next month, describing himself as the choice of the people.

The Brikama native told The Fatu Network that he has all the credentials to become the chairman of the Brikama Area Council (BAC), outlining that he is the exact representation of the people of the West Coast Region.

“I’m the choice of the people. I’m capable and have all the required qualities to become the chairman. I’m a true representation of what our people want. The people of the west coast region want unity and development. With me, I will be able to bring in diversity, unity and equity within the council so that we will achieve our collective goal,” he explained.

According to Sanneh, political parties have created fractions in the West Coast Region, noting that his election will unite the people of the region for a common good.

When quizzed if he will rescind plans of going as an independent candidate considering the hefty financial demands of the campaign, Ibrahim noted that he is more willing to go solo now than before, saying that he will fund himself and support from friends and family.

“I’m more than willing to contest, and nothing except the will of Allah will stop me from contesting. I know that is going to cost me a lot, but I’m ready to use my personal fund and also some donations from friends and families.”

The BAC chairmanship aspirant, who will be going against candidates from the ruling National People’s Party’s Seedy Ceesay and United Democratic Party’s Yankuba Darboe plus Ahmad Gitteh, outlined that the region has a myriad of issues that he intends to solve if elected as the chairman of the Brikama Area Council.

According to him, if elected, he will do a thorough assessment of problems in the region, embark on community sensitization, digitization of taxes and build the capacity of his staff. To him, that will make up a very effective and efficient strategy system in the council, which will yield massive development in the region.