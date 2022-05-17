“I Am Hundred Percent Fit To Play For The National Team” … Ex U20 Striker, Major Bojang

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The Gambian international striker and erstwhile U20 goal poacher, Momodou Bojang has announced that he is fit and ready to represent the senior national team of the Gambia now.

- Advertisement -

Major, as fondly called, currently plays for the Portuguese side Famalicao in the Portuguese top division league. The young star told the Fatu Network that he is ready to play for national team after almost a year in Portugal.

“I am hundred percent fit to play for the national team right now. I am ready to play and that’s my dream right now to put on the national team jersey for the Gambia senior team”, he voiced.

The 20-year-old former Brikama United striker scored six goals and assisted two in the Famalicao FC’s second team this season.

The nimble attacker asclared that since his arrival in Portugal from Rainbow Fc in The Gambia, his footballing style has changed and that has made him a better player that the Gambia national team will need.

- Advertisement -

” I can help the national team in many ways. I am a striker who always fights with defenders and I am good at scoring goals whenever it is needed most”, he told The Fatu Network.

Momodou is playing a week in and week out for Famalicao’s second team where he played 17 games so far. He told this medium that he is always working hard to get to the next level.

The 20-year-old striker scored six goals for the Gambia national U20 side including the WAFU tournament success in Senegal.

The Gambia National team is blessed with very many lethal attackers. However, Momodou Bojang is another option for head coach Tom Saintfeint who has Assan Ceesay, Musa Barrow, Steve Trawally, Badamosi, Dembo Darboe, Yusupha Njie and Babucarr Jobe as strikers.

- Advertisement -

Next month, the National team will begin their AFCON 2023 qualifies to Ivory Coast when they would host Sudan in Senegal on June 4.