HMD Charity Foundation Donates Essential Medical Items Worth Over D600,000

Helping to Make a Difference (HMD) charity foundation on Tuesday 2nd August 2022 donated medical and mobility aid items worth over Six Hundred Thousand Dalasi (D600,000) to the Tanjie Health Center (over D200,000) and Kuntaya Health Center (over 400,000) in the North Bank Region.

The donated items include delivery beds, trolleys, wheelchairs, crutches, adjusted stools, zimmer frames, under the bed support, shower chairs, mobile commodes, brown static commodes, over the bed tables and mattresses.

Handing over the items to both public health facilities, Executive Director of HMD, Saihou Balajo said the donation is part of the organization’s continuous kind gestures in making a difference in the lives of people through charity.

“The government cannot do it alone. We all have a part to play in positively transforming the lives of people and contribute to national development,” Mr. Balajo said.

The over D600,000 worth of hospital equipment was received by the Alkalo of Tanjie, Village Development Community (VDC) chairman, Governor of North Bank Region, religious and community leaders and the management of both Tanjie Health Center and Kuntaya Health Center. They all expressed similar appreciation to the charity foundation, describing the donation as “timely, appropriate, needed and helpful.”

Thousands of people depend on the two health facilities for healthcare. However, the health centers are said to have been constrained in having the donated items.

Helping to Make a Difference (HMD) charity foundation has been engaging in providing food, clothing and shelter for homeless people; constructing borehole water facilities in poor communities; feeding street and vulnerable children; giving young offenders a second chance; providing support for persons with disability, among others.