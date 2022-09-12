High Court To Hear Case Of 62-year-old Woman’s Alleged Murderers

- Advertisement -

By: Ousman Saidykhan

The principal Magistrate of the Kanifing Magistrate Court, Omar Jabang, has transferred a murder case involving 18-year-old and 20-year-old boys who allegedly murdered a 62-year-old woman in Fajara South, Bakau last week.

The Duo is alleged to have strangled the old woman to death on the 4th of September 2022, at her residence in Bakau. The prosecutor, Sub Inspector Kebbeh applied for the case to be transferred to a higher court as the Magistrate Court lacks the jurisdiction to hear such matters.

“Your Worship, with this circumstance, the Prosecution is applying for the transfer of this case to the Special Criminal Division of the High Court and remand the accused persons pending the hearing of this case; pursuant to sections 62 and 208A of the criminal procedure code,” said the prosecutor. Their application was granted.

It could be recalled that this medium broke the news of the death of the woman, who was said to have been found lying in a pool of water in her room with her face, neck, and nose all bruised. Her house was said to have been filled with water — almost knee-deep.

The two alleged murderers were found, arrested, and remanded by the police two days after their alleged crime on the 6th of September 2022.

The punishment for murder is death as per section 188 of the Criminal Code of the Gambia. However, there is a moratorium on the death penalty, which means if found guilty, the duo will be sentenced to life in jail.