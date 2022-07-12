Health Officers Call On Government To Reverse Suspension

691
- Advertisement -

By: Ousman Saidykhan

Recently, Nuha Fofana, the President of the Association of Public and Environmental Health Officers of the Gambia (APEHOG), expressed disappointment over government’s decision to suspend 371 health officers without pay; a decision he said they are working on to get reversed.

- Advertisement -

“[We are] disappointed because a lot of effort was put in by the executive to convince the membership to resume work,” Nuha said.

A letter coming from the Personnel Management Office, dated July 1st, suspended the two-month salaries of three hundred and seventy-one (371) health workers who were on strike just a day after they had agreed to resume work.

“We agreed to commence work on the 4th of July during an emergency congress we held on the 30th of June,” the APEHOG President confirmed.

APEHOG embarked on a sit-down strike since last month over demands that the Health Ministry include them in the new allowance scheme. The Ministry proposed a specific allowance for Medical Doctors and others which the association deems discriminatory to other cadres within the health sector. They demanded this be suspended.

- Advertisement -

In a press release dated 28th June 2022, the Health Ministry called on the protesting APEHOG members to call off the sit-down strike and immediately resume work the following day or risk shouldering “administrative actions”, including withholding their salaries.

However, the health workers countered the ministry’s warning, saying they “sailed too far to be dictated or intimidated” and that they would resume working based on their own accord.

Meanwhile, despite being disappointed with the government over the suspension, the association is exploiting avenues to overturn the decision.

“A selected task force is working with the government to revert their decision, both the suspension and ensuring that our demands are met,” APEHOG President said.

- Advertisement -

Nuha is optimistic that they will drive home their demands through the task force’s engagement with the ministry.

Previous articleBrikama: How Thieves Steal Rams In The Daral
Next articleFreedom Properties CEO Refutes ‘419’ Fraud Accusations Against His Company

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions