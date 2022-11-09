Health Myths/Benefits: University of The Gambia Medical Students Association ©

Fish is among the healthiest foods on the planet.

It’s loaded with important nutrients, such as protein and vitamin D.

Fish is also a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are incredibly important for your body and brain.

Here are 10 health benefits of eating fish that are supported by research.

1. High in important nutrients like high-quality protein, iodine, and various vitamins and minerals.
2. May lower your risk of heart attacks and strokes.
3. Contain nutrients that are crucial during development like omega-3 FA. The omega-3 fat docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) is especially important for brain and eye development. For this reason, it’s often recommended that pregnant and breastfeeding women eat enough omega-3 fatty acids.
4. May boost brain health.
5. May help prevent and treat depression.
6. A good dietary source of vitamin D.
7. May reduce your risk of autoimmune diseases.
8. May help prevent asthma in children.
9. May protect your vision in old age.
10. Fish may improve sleep quality.

The health benefits of fish are not only restricted to the body. There is this taboo that eating the head of a fish makes one stupid. Research has it that eating the head of a fish in fact contributes not only to improving health but also to combating environmental pollution. Eating the head of a fish has no connection whatsoever to stupidity and in fact, we have much to lose if we are to deprive ourselves of such healthy food.

References: •Healthline
• Dr Anjali Phatak, Director Nutripulse and Senior Clinical Nutritionist, Nutripulse, Jaipur.
