Health Ministry To Digitalize LMIS

By Sanna Jallow

The Directorate of the National Pharmaceutical Service at the Ministry of Health has announced it would be digitalizing the Logistics Management Information System (LMIS) into Electronic Logistics Management Information System to provide commodity logistics data for all levels of the healthcare system.

The project is funded by Global Fund and the World Bank.

The main objective of the Ellis project is to provide an integrated data repository system that will take health commodity logistic data to all levels of the care system.

It will also provide timely and accurate key performance indicators for all programs and stakeholders as well as serve as an analytical tool for use in supply chain decisions.

Babading Sabally, Director of National Pharmaceutical Service has said when the ministry introduced a computerised data management system later, they realised it needed more elaboration to the electronic version to collect data.

“Digitalizing the logistics management information system will help the day-to-day activities of the ministry of health within the country to collect data.”

Deborah Asante Luisier, Fund Portfolio Manager for the Global Fund said they are happy to be part of the project, nothing that an electronic logistics management information system will help the Ministry of Health to get quality data.

Dr Samvel Mills, Health Task Team Leader World Bank said the world Bank has been supporting several initiatives in the health sector.

He disclosed that in April 2022, the World Bank allocated one hundred and fifty-five million US dollars to initiate the projects for the health sector.

“There are several other electronic systems in the pipeline. We are just waiting for the ministry to pick up the date to begin the registration”, he said.

The Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health Momodou Lamin Jaiteh said the project is a very important step with great efficiency toward ensuring accountability and quality service delivery.

“The ministry has been maintaining its logistics information systems, manually”, he mentioned.

