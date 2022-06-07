Health Ministry Speaks On Dangers Of Smoking

- Advertisement -

By Karimatou Jallow

Smoking has long been a way of life for many people, especially among young people.

- Advertisement -

Despite knowing or being repeatedly warned against the negative impact of smoking, people still smoke believing that it relives stress.

Research shows that smoking causes cancer, heart diseases and diabetes. It also increases risk of tuberculosis, certain eye diseases and endangers the immune system.

In light of this, the country’s Health Ministry has said it is taking measures to control tobacco in the country including sensitizing people on the negative impact of tobacco and smoking in general.

The Minister notes that it is focusing on graphic health waning to ban tobacco products which includes advertisement, promotion and sponsorship of smoking and smoking in public places.

- Advertisement -

Sainabou Bara Cham, Program Officer of the Non Communicable Disease Unit at the Ministry of Health, said despite their efforts in discouraging smoking, people are still violating drug laws regulating smoking in the country.

“Smoking doesn’t only harm you, it also endangers those around you. Smoking can affect your canvas system which is responsible for the exchange of blood. It can also lead to hypnosis, stroke, cancer of the mouth, cancer of the throat, cancer of lungs, change in the morphology of a man’s sperm and affects a woman’s mensural cycle,” Bars Cham stated.

The 2016 Tobacco Control Act came into force in December 2018. Section 9 of the Act provides for a tobacco smoking free environment.

According to the said provision, a person consuming tobacco product shall ensure that he or she does not expose another person to the effect of his tobacco smoking.

- Advertisement -

The Act prohibits smoking, including the use of shisha in public places, workplaces and in public transport.

By public place, the Act refers to hotels, restaurants, bars, office buildings, schools, garages, prisons, police sealed off places, video clubs, public service vehicles, among others.