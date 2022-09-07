Harnessing The Skills of Young People Through TVET: Kutejumbulu Foundation Set to Establish TVET In Nuimi

81
- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, has announced that the head of Kutehjumbulu/2BaB Foundation, Mr. Gerd Hoffman, visited their office and unveiled their plans of constructing a Technical, Vocational and Education Training (TVET) centre in Jinack Village, Nuimi.

- Advertisement -

“The proposed TVET centre will provide the youth of Jinack Kajateh, Jinack Niggi and the environment with relevant skills and opportunities for self-actualization for national development,” MoHERST revealed on their page.

The ministry’s release added that the foundation and its partners will be responsible for the construction and equipment of the centre. However, MoHERST will provide them with teachers.

The Kutehjumbulu/2BaB foundation has already established an upper and senior secondary school as well as a health care centre in Jinack. According to MoHERST, after graduating the first batch of senior school students, the foundation now wants this centre to provide livelihood skills for the graduated students from the school.

Earlier this week, the Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, Honourable Professor Pierre Gomez, told the Fatu Network that his ministry is making a paradigm shift in the country’s Higher Education system by investing in TVET. He pledged that the government would establish TVET centres in every region across the country.

- Advertisement -

On this salient initiative, he assured the foundation of his ministry’s support, noting that Jinack will not be forsaken in national development.

According to the ministry, the honourable minister was pleased with the initiative.

The Permanent Secretary of MoHERST, Dr. Yusupha Touray, instructed the foundation to get an interim authorization from the National Accreditation and Quality Assurance Authority.

Previous articleGhetto: A Form Of Escapism For Many Gambian Youths
Next articleAlleged Police Rapist Goes Home After Court Grants Bail

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions