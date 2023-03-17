Hands off! Court orders land ministry, AG against touching suit land

- Advertisement -

By: Ousman Saidykhan

Justice S. B Tabally of the Brikama High Court has ordered the Gambia’s Ministry of Land, Regional Government and Religious Affairs together with the Attorney General to stay away from a suit land in Old Yundum, which is said to belong to the Manjang and Manneh families.

The prohibitory injunction came after the plaintiff, S and J Properties Company Limited filed an ex parte motion on the 9th of March 2023 for the 1st and 2nd defendants; Land Ministry and AG to be restrained from touching the land.

Justice Tabally said he has carefully examined the plaintiff’s submissions and ordered “an interim injunction against the defendants restraining them whether by themselves, their agents, servants, workers or otherwise whosoever from demolition, entering or causing to be entered and/or interfering with the suit land or any part thereof situated at Old Yundum…”

The case has been adjourned to the 10th of May 2023 at 10 a.m. for mention.

The plot measuring 335m x 185m x 304m x 65m Square is located between Swami India Housing Estate and the Army Camp in Old Yundum.

According to our source, the land minister wants to use the name of a building permit to demolish hundreds of structures and later use the land for what our anonymous source calls “their already-known concealed plan”.

A plot allocation letter by the land minister bearing the stamps of the Land Ministry and Department of Land and survey has been seen by this medium.

Our source told us the minister has already given a demolition order to the IGP who has also passed the order without any compensation agreement with the owners.

This alleged demolition order has been made before Justice Tabally’s injunction order, given yesterday, 16th March 2023.

Kerr Fatou has reported that the permanent secretary for the land ministry, Buba Sanyang said he was not aware of the issue being at the court but said demolition will “surely” happen.