GWA & GNOC train wrestling coaches on Olympic wrestling

By: Ousman Saidykhan

The Gambia Wrestling Association (GWA) in collaboration with Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) have trained 25 wrestling coaches in what appears to be an ambitious step to seeing the Gambia produce athletes who will represent the country in the Olympic games.

The week-long level (1) technical coaching course sought to introduce Olympic wrestling to the coaches drawn from clubs affiliated with GWA.

“Gambia wrestling has made significant progress over the years locally and internationally, in ECOWAS wrestling, but our focus is now on Olympic Wrestling. We believe we have the raw talent and all we need is to equip them with the required skills. I strongly believe that if we are supported, Gambian wrestlers will win Olympic medals,” said the president of GWA, Sering Modou Faye.

Wrestling is a popular sport in The Gambia and a favourite of some sections of youths in the Gambia. Although it has not been given the same attention by the government as football and others. Some talents are greatly passionate about the game.

Akuh Purity, the expert who took the participants in the week-long course said he found out that the participants had enough knowledge of the game but only needed someone to bring it out for them.

Yorro Njie, the representative of GNOC’s President said: “The training will no doubt contribute significantly to the building of capacities and professionalism not only in you as a coach, but the Gambia sportsmen and women. This opportunity availed to you will guide you through the facets of coaching and leadership in sports and also enhance the standards and quality of sports delivery in the country.”

Mr Njie encouraged the participants to do the needful by sharing the knowledge gained for the development of Olympic wrestling in the country.

The training covered the rules and terminologies of modern Olympic wrestling among others, in line with United World Wrestling (UWW) standards, to create a platform for wrestlers to participate in Olympic Games and other international competitions.

“This is a very important opportunity that has been given to us. I only hope we will cherish it and transfer the knowledge we have been taught here,” said Mama Faal, a participant.