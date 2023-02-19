Guinean woman, 4 others in DLEAG net over drug possession

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Ousman Saidybah, Public Relations Officer and head of the Drug Demand Unit at the Drug Law Enforcement Agency of the Gambia (DLEAG), has confirmed to The Fatu Network the arrest of Mamet Soumah, a Conakry Guinean woman in the Upper River Region with ten (10) blocks of Moroccan Hashish on 16th February 2023.

The operation also resulted in the arrest of four others in various locations in possession of drugs, the agency said on Saturday.

“Mamet Soumah, a Conakry Guinean female was arrested with ten (10) blocks of Moroccan Hashish on 16 February at Nyamanar border check entry point in URR.

“The suspect was onboard a commercial vehicle entering The Gambia from Guinea Conakry,” Saidybah explained.

The agency PRO said the woman is presently in custody while further investigations continue.

In a separate but similar development, DLEAG operatives stationed in the Lower River Region arrested one Alieu Camara, a Senegalese residing in Mbour, Senegal with two (2) big bundles of suspected cannabis sativa at Jenoi checkpoint on 16 February 2023.

“He was onboard a white-coloured Mercedes Benz with registration number AA 107 HV heading to Dakar from Binjonna (Cassamance),” Saidybah added.

Furthermore, in the North Bank Region, DLEAG operatives apprehended one Tamsir Chorr, a Gambian with one (1) big bundle and one (1) parcel of suspected cannabis sativa on the 16th February 2023 at Bakindik Koto. His means of conveyance was a “Jakarta” motorbike.

“Alieu Fatty of Faraffeni was arrested at Farafenni 6 junction (Coloban) with thirty (30) wraps and some quantities of suspected cannabis sativa on 15 February 2023.

Similarly, Yusupha Trawally of Medina Nfally was nabbed on 14 February 2023 with two (2) parcels of suspected cannabis sativa at the Bamba Kokong checkpoint,” said Ousman Saidybah DLEAG PRO.

The agency urged the public to report suspicious activities to law enforcement operatives to make the process of combating illicit drugs easily.