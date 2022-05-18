“GRA Collected Twelve Billion Dalasis In 2021” Yankuba Darboe, GRA Commissioner General

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Yankuba Darboe, Commissioner General of Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) has disclosed that they collected Twelve Billion Dalasi in 2021.

Speaking to The Fatu Network at a tax compliance engagement with stakeholders at Metzy Hotel in Kololi, Mr. Darboe said that Gambia is a tax-based economy where government relies heavily on internally generated revenue for implementing national development projects.

He said GRA has made significant improvements and progress over the years.

“The annual revenue collected was not more than Two Hundred Million Dalasis (D200, 000,000) per year. But now, it is different. We collected over D12bn for government in 2021,” he disclosed.

He reiterated that GRA is committed to enhancing revenue collection for national development while urging business operators to register their businesses.

“We all know that the country is a tax-based economy. We know what is happening in the country. As such, we try to make our taxpayers our friends.”

“We work with them in terms of tax obligations. We could’ve closed businesses for not paying taxes on time but GRA is doing its utmost in terms of tax obligations. Even if you have tax liability of millions, GRA will work with you in terms of payment plans until you complete your tax arrears.”

Commissioner Darboe noted that tax collection remains their top priority, adding that GRA also organizes annual “taxpayers award” to recognize the efforts of the compliant taxpayers.