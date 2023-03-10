GRA Asst. Chairman, PRO urge govt officials to emulate MoFA Director of Diaspora and Migration

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Gambia Refugees Association (GRA) Public Relations Officer (PRO) Zakaria Sowe alias Zakz and Omar Jatta the Assistant Chairman of the association have urged government officials representing the country at the international level to emulate Musa Camara, the Director of Diaspora and Migration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in responding to the concerns of Gambians.

They made these remarks in a recent exclusive interview with The Fatu Network where they buttressed several issues affecting Gambian migrants.

“Musa Camara has always been responding to our concerns and he is never tired of helping the migrants. If we could have people like him in many of our institutions, Gambians will feel the joy of representation,” Omar Jatta said.

Mr. Jatta acknowledged and expressed the association’s gratitude to Mr. Camara for his role in supporting Gambian migrants in both good and bad moments.

“Anytime you reach out to him he is always responsive compared to others who don’t care,” Jatta noted.

The association representatives outlined several meetings they had with Mr. Camara which they noted have yielded dividends for the association.

On his part, Zakaria Sowe, the association PRO urged government officials to learn from Mr. Camara, noting that they are given the positions to serve the people.

“Sometimes if you call or send a message to some government officials, they will not respond especially at the state house, those people don’t respond to our messages. We are urging them to respond to us when we reach out to them,” he emphasized.

The Gambia Refugees Association was established in 2017 to steer the affairs of Gambian migrants in Europe. Since its inception they have made several interventions for the Gambian migrants in different areas, the PRO said.