Protecting Female Journalists: GPU To Implement Sexual Harassment Policy

By: Alimatou S Bajinka

The Gambia Press Union’s President, Mohamed S Bah, has told the Fatu Network that the GPU is set to implement its sexual harassment policy to address the issue of discrimination and harassment of female journalists in the Gambian media.

Speaking on a wide range of issues, Mr Bah detailed some of the measures currently being discussed at the grass-root level regarding the sexual harassment policy.

“The GPU has come up with a progressive policy which is geared towards mitigating discrimination and harassment in the media. The policy, if implemented successfully, will promote gender equity in the media.”

The President reiterated the importance of the Women Journalists Association of Gambia (WoJAG) in strengthening the issues of women’s advancement in the media.

“We have seen the importance of our affiliates, particularly the Women Journalists Association of the Gambia (WOJAG), which directly deals with issues facing women Journalists.”

He also said the GPU has always supported WoJAG in order to advocate the advancement of female journalists in the media, adding that the recent intervention by WoJAG was training female journalists on the GPU’s sexual harassment policy.

The GPU’s President also confirmed to have engaged relevant stakeholders on the understanding of the policy.

“The GPU has also engaged media stakeholders on this policy in other to help them familiarise themselves with this policy. We also give preference to gender equity in terms of our capacity-building programs and any other function of the Union.”

He further urged all media practitioners to embrace the sexual harass policy.