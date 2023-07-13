Gov’t commits to compensate daughter of late Mr. Ndow after ECOWAS court verdict

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Ebrima G. Sankareh, the spokesperson of the Gambia Government has said the government under the leadership of President Adama Barrow is committed to paying compensation to the daughter of the late Saul Ndow after the ECOWAS Court of Justice’s Verdict.

Mr. Sankareh made these comments in an interview with Voice of America (VOA) on the ECOWAS Court of Justice’s ‘Saul Ndow’ Verdict, Disappeared Victim Compensation under President Yahya Jammeh and Expulsion of Gambian Diplomats from the USA yesterday 12 July 2023.

Reacting to questions, the government spokesperson said the ECOWAS Court of Justice verdict has been received in good faith.

“It regrettable that the father (Saul Ndow) who the award was given was a good citizen, a human rights activist, and a well-known Gambian who have to die for no reason by simply speaking his mind against the state,” he said.

Accordingly, Mr. Sankareh added that since 2017, President Barrow’s government has inherited several criminal liabilities attributed to the former dictatorship under President Jammeh.

“Mechanisms and modalities are underway, and the daughter of the late Saul Ndow will certainly get her compensation as prescribed by the court,” he added.

According to Mr. Sankareh, this is not the first time the government under the leadership of President Barrow is complying with the court ruling.

He cited the case of late veteran journalist Deyda Hydara and Ebrima Manneh, who were killed during the era of exiled President Yahya Jammeh, as examples.

Responding to questions on why the Gambia government decided to accept paying damages, Mr. Sankareh said: “This is a continuation of administration, governance, and politics that the Gambian people fought against in 2017 to remove the country under dictatorship and elected President Barrow to replace exiled President Yahya Jammeh.

He described the government under the leadership of President Barrow as democrats. We should celebrate the verdict of the court.

Mr. Sankareh also shed light on the issue of three Gambian diplomats who are asked to pack their belongings to leave the United States of America.

“This is regrettable and unfortunate that three of our diplomats are asked to leave the US,” he said.