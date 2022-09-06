Government Urged To Establish Creative Art Schools

124
- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

With the advancement of so many young people in the country getting into the creative art industry, self-taught Aji Ndumbeh Jobe, a young painter, has called on the state authorities to establish creative art schools in the country where young Gambians will be taught the basic tenets of the arts at an earlier age.

- Advertisement -

Aji told The Fatu Network that the country is endowed with young stars in the creative industry doing things on their own, and thus providing them with creative art schools will help young artists coached in their area of interest and make them better artists.

“There should be an investment in the creative arts. There is no school of arts in the country that anybody will tell you he or she learned these things. The government should establish creative art schools so that young people who have the passion can start at an earlier age than waiting until they are 18 or 19 years,” she asserted.

She further elucidated that it makes no sense to be learning other things in school when one actually wants to be in the creative industry.

“Why teach me political history when I would like to become an artist? I will prefer you tell me how a painting is done, how photography is done since I want to be in the creative industry,” she said.

- Advertisement -

According to her, most artists in the Gambia are self-taught; they learn everything by themselves or through watching certain things on the internet.

She called for support for those in the creative arts. She said that most support for the youths is always on the tech aspect, thereby neglecting the area of creative arts. Last month, Ismaila Saidybah, a young prolific writer and author of two books, equally told TFN that the government of The Gambia through the National Centre for Arts and Culture should invest in the creative industry to help encourage young brains in the country.

Previous articleGambia Federation of The Disabled Express Shock Over Removal of Kassa Kunda Alkalo, Demands Explanation
Next articleMoHERST Says UTG Students’ Cry For Furniture Is Set To Be Over As Faraba Campus Nears Completion

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions