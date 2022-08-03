Government To Launch 70M Dollars Project To Address Drainage Problem In Greater Banjul Area

- Advertisement -

By: Sarjo Brito

President Adama Barrow during his assessment tour of the Greater Banjul Area on Monday 1st August 2022 disclosed that his government is set to embark on whopping 70-million-dollar project to address the drainage problem in the greater Banjul area. He says the project is geared toward addressing disasters like the recent flash floods across the country.

“We have a lot of projects that are coming. One of the projects is the drainage for the greater Banjul area. It is costed about 70 million dollars. Already we have the project and we have submitted it to the Indian government because we have a line of credit with the Indian government that is about 200 million dollars’’.

The Gambian leader says while the country’s poor drainage systems continue to be a major problem, the impacts of climate change must also be accepted. President Barrow further stated that the Gambia must adapt to climate change, emphasizing that his government is drafting the right policies to address issues of such nature.

Meanwhile, President Barrow says he will be meeting with his Cabinet Ministers to start working on relief packages to support affected families.

Saturday’s heavy downpour has displaced many families and reportedly claimed four lives in the country’s North Bank Region.

The Department of Water Resources has confirmed the almost 24-hour rain as the highest rainfall recorded in 34 years. According to their forecast, flash flooding is imminent in August and September as heavy rains are anticipated during these periods.