Government Revokes Timber Export Permits, Bans Export/Re-export Of Timber

- Advertisement -

By: Ousman Saidykhan

Government of The Gambia on Friday 1st July 2022 announced a permanent ban on the exportation and re-exportation of timber and revoked permanently all timber export permits.

- Advertisement -

According to a press release from the Ministry of Information, the new regulations which took effect on Friday 1st July 2022, are endorsements of a cabinet meeting presided over by President Adama Barrow on Thursday June 30, 2022.

“All existing permits issued for the export/re-export of timber are permanently revoked. The export/re-export of timber is banned,” the press release stated.

The felling of trees like Pterocarpuserinaceus locally known as KENO and Cordyla Africana, locally known as Wulakonoduto, Dimba, or wild mango are banned as well.

“All timber cleared for import by the Department of Forestry, must have complete and duly certified import documentation including bills of laden showing proof of transport, as well as Customs entries for every border it crossed before entering The Gambia, to avoid its forfeiture to the State upon arrival,” the release reads.

- Advertisement -

With the new regulations, transporting the timbers for the household would require “authentic permits” from the Department of Forestry.

To enforce these regulations, the Gambia Police Force has been given the power to search any container suspected of carrying illicit timber and bring to book anyone found wanting.

“With the launching of “Operation No Illegal Logging”, The Gambia Police Force shall confiscate any illicit timber found in The Gambia, which shall be immediately forfeited to the State.”

Meanwhile, the government has also instructed the Gambia Ports Authority GPA) to refuse loading timber logs unto vessels for export/re-export.

- Advertisement -

“Both The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) and GPA shall commence the scanning of containers for export and the owners of any containers found with timber logs shall face the fullest penalties according to law,” the release went on.

The government said it will also introduce strategies to reduce the domestic use of timber for firewood and charcoal.