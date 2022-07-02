Government In Consultation With Stakeholders To Curb Price Inflation Of Basic Commodities

- Advertisement -

By: Alimatou S Bajinka

The Gambia has in recent months experienced a daily spike in the prices of basic food commodities, a situation that attracts concern and alarm among many, particularly the marketgoers and consumers.

In an interview with vendors and consumers, in a bid to unearth the reason for and the circumstances surrounding the high-cost prices of these basic commodities, they express frustration over the situation.

Fanta Ceesay, a consumer laments the high cost of living.

“The price inflation in the market is scary and truly disturbing. A kilo of meat is costing D300 and if your money is not up to D300 you can’t eat meat. It will go ages before people like me would consume meat because of the high cost of commodities. Everything in the market is quite expensive,” she lamented.

In the same vein, a vendor also expresses doubt and frustration over the situation.

“We were told the price inflation in the country is worldwide, which I know nothing about. The inflation really disturbed me. When I purchase food commodities and start selling them in my shop before those commodities are finished, the prices would rise again and I would not be able to purchase it again to sell,” he said.

The vendor pleads with the government to put price control in the market and an active task force to monitor the market. In his view, this would curb the inflation problems in the market.

Affordable and accessible food prices are said to be a key determinant of any nation’s development. The World Bank estimates that an additional 44 million people have fallen into poverty in the developing world as a result of higher food prices.

A report from The Gambia Bureau of Statistics(GBoS) shows that the cost of food in the country increased to 11.40 percent in July of 2021 over the same month in the previous years.

To gauge the reaction of the ministry involved, which is The Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment (MOTIE), this medium engaged Samsiding Ceesay, a Communication officer at the said ministry.

When asked about the issue of the high cost of living, Mr. Ceesay said consultations among relevant stakeholders are ongoing and that they will review the outcome of these consultations with a view to ensuring the stability of the prices of essential commodities.

He also revealed that Gambia Ports Authority has recently finalized the process of renting a space at the bond road to relocate some of the port’s activities.

In his view, this will eliminate the ports congestion fee charged by the shipping agents and the cost of living would be low.

Mr. Ceesay claims that his ministry is really concerned with the current situation and that they will continue to monitor the market and its engagements with major stakeholders to review the new tariff and fees that are affecting the importation of essential food commodities.

He also promised that the government would create an enabling policy environment to promote growth and poverty reduction.

He further stated that the government would enhance the capacity and output of productive sectors like Agriculture, Fisheries, Industry, Trade, and Tourism, with emphasis on the productive capacities of the poor and vulnerable populations.