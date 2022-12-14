Government confirms approval of US$20 million budgetary support from World Bank

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Government has in a press release announced the approval of “an emergency World Bank budget support of US$20 million for The Gambia.”

According to the release dated 14th December 2022 and signed by government spokesperson Ebrima G. Sankareh, the budgetary support is meant to improve debt and public investment management, strengthen financial viability and service delivery in the energy and telecommunication sectors and also enhance the transparency and governance framework of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs).



“The relief will enhance the delivery of the Government’s socio-economic development plans while mitigating the ravaging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine,” the release sated.

The government statement recognized the role of development partners in sustaining the country’s socio-economic growth as the nation battles with economic challenges.